The National Council of Priests will push for optional celibacy and married priests in its submission to the Plenary Council 2020. Source: Newcastle Herald.

The NCP believes Pope Francis would approve a request from Australia’s bishops to allow married priests in remote parts of the country where the lack of priests is a critical and long-standing issue, council chair Fr James Clarke said after a conference last week which considered the findings of the royal commission into child abuse.

The council’s submission to the Plenary Council 2020 will argue priests who have left priestly ministry to marry should be allowed to return to the priesthood as married priests.

The NCP backs a full debate of all aspects of the Church’s current rules on mandatory celibacy at the Plenary Council, after the child abuse royal commission concluded it was an “unattainable ideal” for many priests that led them to lead double lives, and contributed to “a culture of secrecy and hypocrisy” in the Church.

The royal commission, however, said that no causal link had been established between celibacy and child sexual abuse.

Fr Clarke said a majority of priests were “in favour of optional celibacy from the point of view of opening the priesthood to married men”.

“It’s a request not only coming from priests but from the people,” he said.

The many priests who left their vocations because they found the celibacy requirements “too burdensome” were a great loss to the Church, he said.

“There are a lot of our former priests who are married and would love to return to the Church. How can we readmit those former priests who left? It will be part of our submission.”

The priests’ position is at odds with the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference response to the royal commission’s recommendation that celibacy be made voluntary. The bishops agreed to raise it with the Vatican but defended mandatory celibacy as a “long-established and positive practice of the Church”.

Fr Clarke said there was a mixed response from priests to the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference response to the royal commission.

“We’re very pleased they’ve accepted the bulk of the recommendations and have begun to implement some of them, but priests see the royal commission as a very cathartic experience,” Fr Clarke said.

